More rain on the way…

Showers will be redeveloping this afternoon and during the day on Saturday. If you’re headed out Friday evening, make sure to take it slow on the roads and bring the rain jacket with you!

Rainfall rates could be heavy at times through Sunday. Most locations along the coast and in lower elevations will receive another one to two inches of rain. In the foothills and mountains, amounts will be in the two to four inch range by Sunday afternoon.

Winds should remain light and temperatures will top off Saturday in the mid to upper 50s.

Scattered showers should last through Sunday before we begin to dry out on Monday. However, the main part of the system that’s been impacting our the weather will move through Tuesday into Wednesday. This could give us another chance of light showers.