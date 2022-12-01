Skip to Content
Published 5:45 pm

December brings wet weather

The first of two systems arrived on Thursday and has been parked over San Luis Obispo County for several hours. This system is moving South rather slowly, but will eventually move towards the Santa Barbara South Coast and Ventura County by Thursday evening.

Scattered showers are expected between Thursday and Sunday for much of the region, as another storm system moves in Friday evening, bringing more rain for much of Saturday into Sunday morning.

Both systems are expected to hit San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County stronger than Ventura County. While Ventura County is only expecting up to an inch total, cities further North are expecting between 1-3 inches from both systems.

Wind speeds also are expected to pick up to accompany the rainy weather, along with temperatures remaining below average for this time of year.

Christa Kurkjian

