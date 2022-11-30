Drizzle possible Wednesday with widespread rain arriving Thursday

Wednesday will start out extremely chilly. Low temperatures will be in the 30s to 40s, but highs won't be much warmer in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

As a system is working its way down the West Coast, cloud cover will increase through the day. There may be localized chances of rain or drizzle.

The upper low will move into Northern California Thursday with the front moving over Southern California. The front will bring mostly moderate rainfall rates, though it could be heavy at times. We will see showers before and following the front.

Rain totals are expected (on the high end) to be 1 to 2 inches in coastal and valley areas and 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Snow may fall above 7,000 feet.

Another system will approach Northern California Friday, bringing scattered rain showers for us over the weekend. The totals for the second storm are expected to be about half that of the first.