Gusty winds to diminish this evening…

Gusty winds will gradually diminish in Ventura and LA County Wednesday evening.

There is still a wind advisory in place for the Ventura County mountains, valleys and coastal communities until 7 P.M. Wednesday. Most of those areas will see winds in the 20 to 30 mph range, with gusts up to 50! A red flag warning is in effect for the same locations with low relative humid expected over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Thursday should generally be a great weather day with mild temperatures and decreasing winds up and down the coast.

Friday, an area of low pressure could briefly cool temperatures a few degrees, along with bringing in a weak marine layer.

Gusty Santa Anas could return late Friday night into Saturday! We’ll be monitoring the situation as it develops.