Skip to Content
Local Forecast
By
New
Published 2:33 pm

Gusty winds to diminish this evening…

KEYT

Gusty winds will gradually diminish in Ventura and LA County Wednesday evening.

There is still a wind advisory in place for the Ventura County mountains, valleys and coastal communities until 7 P.M. Wednesday. Most of those areas will see winds in the 20 to 30 mph range, with gusts up to 50! A red flag warning is in effect for the same locations with low relative humid expected over the next 24 to 48 hours.

Thursday should generally be a great weather day with mild temperatures and decreasing winds up and down the coast.

Friday, an area of low pressure could briefly cool temperatures a few degrees, along with bringing in a weak marine layer.

Gusty Santa Anas could return late Friday night into Saturday! We’ll be monitoring the situation as it develops.

Article Topic Follows: Local Forecast

First Alert Weather

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content