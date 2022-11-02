Cooler temps to continue…

Cooler temperatures and areas of gusty winds will be the name of the game across most of southwestern California over the next couple days!

Mostly sunny skies will prevail Wednesday afternoon with highs topping off in the low to mid 60s.

Thursday, we could see some gusty winds developing as the trough off low pressure impacting our weather continues to move off towards the east. Cold air will settle in late Thursday evening through Friday morning with temperatures in some interior valleys getting as cold as 28 degrees. Make sure to bundle up!

Over the weekend, skies should remain mostly sunny with temperatures warming up a tad! However, we’ll closely be monitoring our next system which could bring light rain for the beginning of next week.