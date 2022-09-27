One more day of heat before a cooling trend begins

The summer-like temperatures will continue for at least one more day before a cooling trend begins as we approach the weekend. This weekend will feel much more like fall, with temperatures dropping to near normal numbers.

The warm weather has prompted a Heat Advisory to go into effect until 8pm on Wednesday for Ojai Valley, Central Ventura County Valleys, and Southeastern Ventura County Valleys. These valleys are expecting triple digit heat. Make sure to stay hydrated, to avoid leaving pets or kids in warm vehicles, and to seek relief from the heat.

Gusty winds are expected, but they should stay below advisory levels for the time being. Highs inland on Wednesday are expected to be in the 90s, with some areas even hitting triple digits. Along the coast, highs will primarily be in the 70s and 80s.