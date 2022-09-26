Another warm start to the week with above average temperatures

Temperatures are staying above average Monday, and even warming a little further. The coast will be in the 70s to mid 80s, and inland in the 80s to mid 90s. The very interior will sit close to the triple digits. A heat advisory is in effect for the Ventura County valleys from 10:00 am Monday to 8:00 pm Tuesday.

More summer-like weather is here Monday and Tuesday as high pressure is peaking over California. With weaker onshore flow, the day will be mostly clear aside from morning fog on the Central Coast. Sundowner winds will flirt with advisory levels on the southwest coast both nights.

Temperatures begin to step back in coastal areas Wednesday, and for all areas Thursday. Onshore flow will increase again and a trough will move through Northern California. The marine layer will be a Central Coast fixture in the night to morning hours.