One more day of mild temperatures before a warm up

While Wednesday is the last day of summer, it is also the last day of mild temperatures before a warming trend begins on Thursday. Most of the clouds will clear up and there will be no more rain for the rest of the week.

We are anticipating a big change ahead as temperatures are going to be above normal by the end of the week for some areas due to decreasing onshore flow and high pressure that is building over the area.

Temperatures Wednesday are expected to be similar to Tuesday. Highs inland will be below 80 for one more day, with highs expected to be in the mid 70s. Highs along the coast will be in the mid 60s and 70s. By the end of the week and into the weekend, everywhere will feel the warm up. The hottest days are expected to be early next week.