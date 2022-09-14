Temperatures fall below average Wednesday, staying there through the weekend

Temperatures are falling a little more Wednesday, putting the region slightly below average. The coast will mostly be in the 70s and inland in the mid 70s to low 80s.

Onshore flow is continuing to increase, which will bring in a healthy marine layer to the Central Coast. It will gradually clear out to sunnier skies. Sundowner winds will affect the Southwest Coast Wednesday and Thursday.

Weaker onshore flow, and even some offshore trends will make the marine layer patchier Thursday and Friday. With rising heights and more sun, temperatures will temporarily increase again.

A positive tilted trough moving through California over the weekend will cool temperatures back below normal, making for a flip-flop type of week temperature-wise. It also brings up to a 30 percent chance of showers to the Central Coast.