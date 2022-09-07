Little relief Wednesday with heat wave raging on

After another warm overnight, high temperatures are changing little Wednesday, staying well above average. The coast will be in the 80s, and inland in the 90s to 100s.

Offshore trends are keeping skies mostly clear. The interior may get a little windy in the afternoon and early evening.

An excessive heat warning will stay in effect until 8:00 Thursday for the interior of SLO County, the Cuyama Valley, the Santa Ynez Range and Santa Barbara County mountains, and the Ventura County mountains. The warning stays in effect for the Ventura County valleys and inland coast until 8:00 pm Friday.

More excessive heat warnings will pick up on Wednesday morning for the inland Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley, as well as on Friday morning for the Ventura County beaches- both lasting until 8:00 pm Friday.

On Thursday, we are starting to watch Tropical Cyclone Kay as it hugs the Baja Peninsula. It will move just to the south of San Diego by Friday, increasing our cloud cover. Temperatures Friday will warm a few degrees again.

A beach hazards statement will go into effect Friday morning through Saturday evening on the Ventura coast and east side of the South Coast in Santa Barbara County. Breaking waves will be up to 7 feet.

Kay curves west Saturday as it continues northward. Temperatures will cool dramatically Saturday. It will bring a slight chance of showers and even thunderstorms to our region. The best chance will be in our southernmost areas, and will be Saturday afternoon.

The chance lingers, but wanes on Sunday. Temperatures will change little, but skies will clear out better.