Mild weekend temperatures on deck

While the cooling trend is brief, most of the region will enjoy mild temperatures this weekend. Inland spots will finally get the relief from the heat they have been waiting for. They will take a break from those triple digits numbers, with highs expected to be in the 90s for both Saturday and Sunday.

Friday’s hot inland temperatures have once again caused a heat advisory to be in place until 7 Friday night for Cuyama Valley and San Luis Obispo County's Interior Valley and Mountains. Stay safe and cool by avoiding outdoor activities, along with staying sufficiently hydrated.

Low clouds and fog are expected Friday night going into Saturday morning along the coast. The south coast will enjoy highs in the 70s this weekend before slightly warming up again at the start of next week. On shore flow is responsible for the cooler temperatures, especially in coastal spots.