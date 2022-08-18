Friday’s heat is followed by a mild weekend

Even though most areas experienced slight cooling on Thursday, temperatures are expected to increase by a few degrees starting Friday. There will be more notable relief from the heat this weekend, where temperatures are expected to be closer to normal for this time of year. The cooler temperatures are due to increasing onshore flow, giving inland communities a break from the scorching heat they had all week.

However, one more day of heat is expected inland before that relief. A new heat advisory has been put into place for Friday that will begin at 11am and end at 7pm for Cuyama Valley and San Luis Obispo’s Interior Valleys and Mountains. High temperatures for these spots is anticipated to be in the triple digits, with lows in the 60s. Staying hydrated and avoiding outdoor activities is vital during these conditions.

In Santa Barbara County, offshore trends will cause strong winds Friday. 40-45 mph wind gusts are possible for areas mainly west of Goleta. The stronger offshore trends will increase temperatures into the mid to upper 70s along the coast, and 90s for coastal valleys. Lows tonight will be in the 50s to 60s. A Coastal marine layer is still expected for Friday but it will not be as deep as Thursday.

The weekend forecast will be notably cooler as high temperatures dip a couple degrees.

Next week temperatures will rebound.