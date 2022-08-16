Heat relief begins Thursday

The warming trend will continue through Wednesday before we experience slight relief toward the end of the week and into the weekend.

Temperatures remain above normal, especially in the inland spots. The heat advisory remains intact until 8pm Wednesday for Cuyama Valley, San Luis Obispo County’s mountains and the interior valley of San Luis Obispo County. Make sure to stay hydrated and avoid non-essential outdoor activities for the time being.

The skies are mostly clear along the coast, but some fog and cloud cover will come in during the overnight hours. Expect a dense marine layer in the morning, along with some lingering clouds, but that will dissipate and make for another beautiful mid-August day with mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures cool further for the weekend as a trough pushes down from the north, bringing us back to near normal high temperatures.