A slight warmup begins Thursday with heat remaining through the weekend

Temperatures Thursday are warming just a tad, making for a warm August day. The coast will be pleasant in the mid 70s to mid 80s, and inland in the 80s to upper 90s. We may even reach 100 degrees in a couple of interior cities.

Over the next few days, high pressure is centered around Colorado and will elongate towards the northwest and southeast. Our temperatures will warm slightly through the weekend, putting the region about 3 to 6 degrees above average.

Through the next few days, there will be little change in conditions from day to day. A patchy marine layer will open the day on the Central Coast. A few debris clouds may float overhead from monsoons in Arizona and Nevada.