Pleasant weather to continue…

Great summertime weather will continue over most of the area the next few days!

Overall, temperatures are trending about 3-6 degrees above normal. However, it’s not quite hot enough for heat advisories, although it’s definitely hot. Friday near the coast, temperatures will top off in the upper 70s to low 80s. Inland, highs will peak in the mid to upper 90s.

On Saturday, there may be a tad more monsoonal moisture in LA County where an isolated thunderstorm or two may develop. However, chances are fairly low.

Weather will continue to be seasonable through at least the first part of next week.