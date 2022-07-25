Coastal clouds keep temperatures mild for summer

The cooling trend will continue through Tuesday. Bringing us nice comfortable summer temperatures during the week, primarily in the upper 60s to low 70s at the coast and 80s inland. Night through morning low clouds will continue across the coasts and lower valleys. A slight warming trend will begin mid week and continue into the weekend.

Temperatures are currently below normal for this time of year, with the exception of the far interior. There is activity to our east which may impact Los Angeles County but for the central and south coast we just expect monsoonal moisture bringing the humidity up.

Wednesday the ridge will start to expand and this will lead to quicker clearing and a gradual slight warming trend as we head into the weekend.