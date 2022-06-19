Sunday Evening Forecast June 19th

An absolutely beautiful Father's Day as high pressure continues build across the region. Another Wind Advisory is in place for portions of the Santa Barbara South Coast. Winds from the north could gust to as high as 45 mph, especially below passes and canyons near the Gaviota area. Patchy marine layer clouds will build along the coast with most beach communities seeing at least some patchy fog by Monday morning. Look for highs on Monday to be in the 70's near the coast with 80's and 90's likely farther inland.

Looking ahead, high pressure is expected to expand and strengthen over our region. This will likely shrink the marine layer and with that, warmer temperatures are expected through much of the next work week. Inland areas could easily warm back up in to the 90's and possibly close to the low 100's! As is always expected with a Summer warm up, our coastal areas will stay much cooler. Day to day changes in the marine layer will be small, but some fog should linger near the beaches despite the overall warming that's expected. We could also see some Monsoon related clouds drifting up from the south next week. By next weekend, a slight increase in marine layer fog is likely along with some overall cooling.