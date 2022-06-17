Friday morning forecast June 17th

Temperatures are cooling abruptly Friday, putting the region slightly below average. The coast will be back in the 60s to low 70s, and inland in the 70s.

An upper low to the north is reaching California and onshore flow is increasing. The day will start out with a deeper marine layer, which will stubbornly sit on beach areas.

The trough will elongate Saturday, but onshore flow will decrease. Skies will eventually clear out a bit better, though there will not be much change in temperature.

Father's Day and Juneteenth will warm by 5 to 10 degrees, just in time for patio celebrations. Less onshore flow will allow for yet more sun.

The warmup continues next week with extensive high pressure centered over Texas, expanding westward. Interior areas will feel the most warming.