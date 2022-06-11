Saturday Evening Forecast June 11th

A taste of early Summer today as strong high pressure to our east is making for very hot temperatures inland. Meanwhile, a stubborn coastal marine layer made for much cooler conditions. Look for the fog to linger overnight, but is not expected to progress inland very far overnight. Lows will be in the 50's and 60's with some areas inland hovering close to the 70's through much of the night. Sunday looks very warm and even hot again inland with highs in the 90's and maybe low triple digits. Most heat advisories and watches are expected to expire by Sunday, but wind could kick up for portions of the Santa Barbara South Coast. We will monitor closely for both heat and or wind official notifications and pass that on to you if need be.

Looking ahead, more fog and cooler temperatures are expected to return for early next week. However, high pressure is expected to build once again by the middle and second half of next week. This means our cooling trend will reverse with warming yet again. In fact, triple digits are expected by late in the work week. It would be expected that more official heat watches and or warnings will come back in to play. By the weekend, we see the see saw tilt back yet again with more fog returning and another cool down!.