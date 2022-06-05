Sunday Evening Forecast June 5th

More sunshine today as a much needed rain storm moved through the Pacific Northwest and even brought some showers as far south as Northern California. However, this has helped to create a turn in the winds from the west to a more northerly direction. The marine layer dried out and burned off much quicker today and temperatures warmed noticeably for many areas. Patchy fog is again expected for the coastal areas and we have another Wind Advisory posted for portions of Ventura County and along the Santa Barbara South Coast. Winds from the north could be quite gusty, especially below passes and canyons. Highs won Monday will be in the 60's and 70's near the coast. Inland areas will warm in to the 80's and even lower 90's.

Looking ahead, high pressure will continue to build across the region with more warming expected by the middle of the new week. Coastal areas will still some marine layer influence and only see modest day to day changes with regard to fog and temperatures. Inland areas will warm with the possibility for mid to upper 90's and maybe even a few low 100's! Gradual cooling is expected by next weekend and a stronger sea breeze pushes in more fog. Winds will be an issue, especially the next few nights and we will keep a close eye on that for you!