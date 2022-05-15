Sunday Evening Forecast May 15th

Another beautiful day with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Temperatures cooled in most places and we are seeing more windy conditions with one Advisory posted. The Gaviota region of the South Coast could see gust up and above forty mile per hour. The advisory will last until early Monday, but could be reissued again Monday afternoon or evening.

Looking ahead, the dance of fast moving storms systems to our north followed by high pressure will continue through the weekend. This means more warm weather is expected for Sunday with highs once again in the 80's and even some 90's. However, most coastal areas should see a drop as more sea breeze builds. Wind advisories are possible once again for the mountains and through the South Coast of Santa Barbara. We then expect the weather to turn fairly quiet as we head in to next week with near normal temperatures and a return of the marine layer for the coast.