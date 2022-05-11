Wednesday morning forecast May 11th

Temperatures Wednesday are staying cool. It will be an especially chilly morning for interior valleys with a frost advisory in effect until 9:00 am. Most highs will remain in the 60s.

An upper low and trough are drifting away from the region. There is a wind advisory until 10:00 am Wednesday on the Southeast coast, and until 3:00 am Thursday for the Ventura County mountains and east Santa Ynez range.

It will be a windy evening in the wake of the trough. Another advisory will pick up at 5:00 pm and expire at 3:00 am Thursday on the South Coast and in the west Santa Ynez Range. Gusts will be 45 to 55 mph.

Flow will turn offshore Thursday and northeast winds will pick up through the morning hours. Temperatures will warm 5 to 10 degrees, putting the area close to normal.

A building ridge and rising heights will continue to push temperatures up Friday and Saturday. It will obliterate the marine layer and there will be plenty of sunshine.

A trough will move in Sunday, returning onshore flow to the region. Temperatures will cool by up to 12 degrees, plus a few more Monday. Sundowner winds may also be an issue for the South Coast.