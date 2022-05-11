Wednesday Evening Forecast, May 11, 2022

Those winds will continue into this evening before subsiding overnight. Temperatures will get chilly yet again tonight into the 40s and even 30s locally. As a matter of fact the NWS has even issued a frost advisory for the interior valleys of San Luis Obispo where the readings may dip down to near freezing late!

Thursday looks to be warmer with highs well into the 70s, perhaps even reaching the 80s for some. Along the central coast temperatures will still be cooler, as that ocean temperature is downright chilly!

The warmest day, at this point, looks to be Saturday when some of you may reach or even exceed the 90 degree mark!

It may start to level off and the temperatures could come down to more reasonable and seasonal levels by Sunday and into early next week with a return to coastal overnight clouds. Still looking high and dry.