Friday evening forecast April 15th

A fairly quiet day and night ahead for us all along the central and south coast. A perfect weekend in store for Easter weekend and a decently clear night for Passover. Starting late tonight in San Luis Obispo County, possible chances of rain are expected to start and last into the morning. That precipitation will carry to northern Santa Barbara County and affect the mountains and Santa Ynez Valley, so the coast will most likley not be getting that rain.

We have been seeing constant clear skies throughout the days and even overnight, but expect that to change this weekend with that small storm system coming through and onshore flow continuing to pick up. We will see that overnight fog last only into the morning, but by late afternoon, more clear skies are expected. The usual marine layer that we get in the later half of the night that we have been missing out on will return Saturday and Sunday night, but the days will continue to be as clear as they have been this past week.

As for temperatures, there is the slightest warm up today compared to yesterday but below average temperatures are continuing on through Saturday before a bit of a warm up Sunday and Monday. That weakening onshore flow on Sunday will warm things up a decent amount, but another cooling trend will begin mid next week.