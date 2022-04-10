Sunday Evening Forecast April 10th

Further cooling was felt across the region as a stronger onshore flow takes hold. Northerly winds have prompted the National Weather Service to put out wind advisories for portions of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. Winds could gust to as high as 50 mph, especially below foothills and mountains. Temperatures will be on the cool to mild side with highs in the 60's and very low 70's.

Looking ahead, fast moving storm systems will continue to roll in to the Pacific Northwest which will keep us under breezy and even windy conditions. Temperatures will be on the cool side, especially for the late night and early morning hours. Afternoon temperatures will be in the 60's for most areas with a few 70's possible. Rain chances are very weak, but we could see a shower or two on Monday and Tuesday. If any rainfall does occur, it will likely be to north of Point Conception. A second chance will come late in the work week, but not real confident at this time that any significant rain will occur. We should see mostly clear skies by Easter Sunday with temperatures in the cool to mild range for most areas.