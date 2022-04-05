Tuesday morning forecast April 5th

Temperatures are warming another couple of degrees Tuesday, and several degrees in wind-prone areas. The Central Coast will be in the 70s, and South Coast and valleys in the 80s.

A ridge of high pressure is continuing to move into California. Offshore winds have effectively removed the marine layer, and wind will turn more northeasterly by nighttime.

There is a wind advisory in effect until 3:00 am Wednesday on the South Coast with gusts up to 50 mph. A high wind warning expires in the Santa Barbara County mountains and Ventura County mountains at 3:00 am Wednesday with gusts up to 65 mph.

Temperatures will raise into the 80s or 90s Wednesday through the end of the work week. The ridge will be centered directly over the region on Thursday with temperatures 15 to 25 degrees above average. There is a heat advisory from 11:00 am Wednesday to 6:00 pm Friday across all areas, except for the mountains.

Northwesterly flow will prevail Saturday and the marine layer will return. Temperatures will drop Saturday and again Sunday, bringing much needed relief from the heat wave.