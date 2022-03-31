Thursday evening forecast March 31st

Even cooler temperatures came in today but expect those temps to increase slightly on Friday. The consistent onshore flow we have been receiving over this past week, which has been causing mid-60s across majority of regions, will weaken Friday, bringing a warmer day. Thursday has seen consistent cloud coverage across the coast, more on the south coast. That heavy marine layer will stay stagnant tonight into the morning, just like it was last night and this morning. The difference, however, will be the weaker clouds into the afternoon as compared to Thursday afternoon on the south coast.

Low clouds are expected to still sit on the coast in the morning but temperatures are warming just a bit right before the weekend. Nothing is changing from Friday to Saturday in terms of overall conditions. As far as the inland, the low cloud coverage is pretty sparse Thursday afternoon and will be thin on Friday as well, but tonight may be a bit heavier on the interior.

Low pressure up north will bring a cooler Sunday, the coolest day of the 7-day stretch, and temperatures start to rise by the start of next week. By taking a look at our forecast, temperatures are rising by the day with the peak heat coming on Thursday of next week.