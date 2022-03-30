Wednesday evening forecast March 30th

We will continue to see a relatively clear day across the central coast and the south coast but expect to see a low and heavy marine layer trickling into our system by the night and into the early portions of the morning. It is not visible on our radars, but we could be waking up to some slight drizzle, especially more inland. It will be very short-lived and small amounts, but it is something to monitor.

Temperatures will remain in that low 70s and high 60s range into Thursday with the onshore flow bringing us those cooler temperatures. By Friday and Saturday, temperatures will warm up with northerly winds increasing as well. It will continue to be a dry week and into the early weekend with numbers expected to jump into the mid-70s across the coast. It'll remain in the low 70s along the south coast, however.

By Sunday, those temperatures will drop back down to how they are this week but another warming trend will pick back up come Monday, with coastal areas seeing high 70s and even some 80s, and the inland areas seeing higher 80s and even low 90s in more northern locations.