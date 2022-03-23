Wednesday evening forecast March 23rd

Temperatures remain warm into Wednesday evening with nighttime temperatures looking at 45-50 degrees. The remainder of the week, while it is staying above average temperatures, it will start to cool down in the coming days and especially into the weekend.

The south coast will experience lingering heat while the central coast will start to see cooling temperatures. We will be experiencing very weak northeast-easterly winds, so a very dry remainder of the week with decently clear skies. The cooling conditions come with increased onshore flow.

Expect temperatures to continue to drop into the weekend, especially. We have seen a slight drop Wednesday and Thursday will continue that trend. By the weekend, more cloud coverage could begin to roll in with slight chances of rain coming Monday and possibly Tuesday.