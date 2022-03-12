Saturday Evening March 12th

More northerly winds today as high pressure and very dry conditions continue to dominate our region. A Wind Advisory is in effect for portions of Santa Barbara County which will last through early Monday. Winds from the north could gust to as high as 45 mph below passes and canyons. Look for overnight lows to be in the 40's for most areas with a few chilly 30's possible. Sunday looks very nice despite the breezy or gusty northerly winds and where the winds are light or absent, some patchy coastal fog is possible. Highs on Sunday will range from the 60's to about 70-degrees for most areas. The Santa Barbara South Coast will likely be a bit warmer with the offshore winds expected.

Looking ahead, more Pacific storms will move in the West Coast next week and some my get enough to warrant at least a slight chance for some badly needed rainfall. However, nothing at this point appears to be very promising. All forecast models see the familiar pattern of clouds, rain to our north, wind from the north shifting to the northeast, mild to warm temperatures and repeat! Hopefully, our long range will start to see some good news as we approach and head in to Spring which starts next weekend!