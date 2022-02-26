Saturday Evening Forecast Feb 26th

Yet another day of breezy offshore winds giving us more dry beautiful weather. All watches and advisories have dropped with regard to the wind. But, more light to moderate offshore winds could develop for the overnight and early morning hours, especially in Ventura County. Look for highs on Sunday to be very nice despite being a little on the chilly side early. Temperatures will warm in to the 70's with even a few areas getting close to 80-degree mark!

Looking ahead, despite our relentless dry weather, Pacific storms continue to blast in to the Pacific Northwest. Unfortunately, we continue to see blocking high pressure which will keep the for rain mostly closed tight. Offshore winds will blow through early next week and temperatures will stay very nice and even warm in to the lower 80's for through about mid week! More clouds will also drift over the region from time to time, but rain chances stay very minimal. A fast moving storm system will flirt with our region by the second half of the work week. A very slight chance for sprinkles could reach us by Thursday or Friday, but what we will see mostly is just cooler temperatures and more northerly winds. The cool down will then extend in to next weekend with temperatures at or below normal for this time of year.