Friday morning forecast February 25th

Temperatures are cold again Friday morning, but highs will be milder. Most temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s.

There is a frost advisory on the South Coast. There is a freeze warning on the Central Coast, Santa Ynez Valley and Ventura County interior valleys with temperatures below freezing. Both are in effect until 9:00 am.

A ridge is building in from the west, raising heights and temperatures. Offshore flow will bring breezy winds.

Slightly stronger Santa Ana winds will pick up Saturday in Ventura County. A wind advisory will run inland from 3:00 am to 3:00 pm with gusts over 40 mph, and on the coast from 6:00 am to 3:00 pm with gusts up to 35 mph. Temperatures will finally be near normal across the region.

On Sunday afternoon, a trough will sweep through, bringing extra cloud cover. However, conditions will stay dry.

The warming trend will continue through Tuesday with temperatures in the 70s and more breezy offshore winds. Onshore flow will return Wednesday, cooling temperatures by a few degrees.