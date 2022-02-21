Monday morning forecast February 21st

Temperatures are dropping Monday, making the region below average for Presidents' Day. Most areas will be in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

With onshore flow, there is a deeper marine layer. As a trough approaches, it could bring a little drizzle with the marine layer. Skies will be slower to clear.

By the evening, there will be a slight chance of rain and winds will get stronger across Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties.

Most areas will see rain chances throughout Tuesday. There is a slight chance of hail and thunderstorms in the evening.

There is a winter weather advisory from 6:00 am Tuesday to noon Wednesday across all mountain areas. Tuesday morning, snow could fall above 3,500 feet. By the evening, there could be snow at 2,000 feet. We are expecting up to 3 inches of snow and wind gusts up to 40 mph.

Some showers may linger into Wednesday, but conditions will be clearing up much better by the afternoon. Temperatures will start to rebound Thursday, finally reaching near normal by Friday.