Sunday Evening Forecast Feb 20th

We saw cool and breezy conditions along the coast with mild temperatures inland as a strong onshore flow kicked in to gear today. More of the same is expected for Monday and then we could see a rain chance developing next week. For the overnight look for partly cloudy skies with some patchy fog. Overnight lows will be mostly in the 40's and 30's. For Sunday, clouds will continue to drift over the region and breezy northwest winds will develop as well. Expect temperatures to be mostly in the 60's with a few areas maybe only topping out in the upper 50's.

Looking ahead, we expect to start the week with more clouds and cool temperatures, but not expecting any showers for President's Day. The chance for rain does develop from north to south on Tuesday and lingers in to Wednesday. Unfortunately, the storm doesn't have a whole lot of moisture to work with and any rain that does fall will be on the light side. Cold air and gusty northerly winds will also be expected through Wednesday as this system looks very much like Spring time storm. In fact, snow levels could drop to as low as 3 or even 2 thousand feet and we could see some scattered chances for thunderstorms! The snow could affect travel over the Grapevine and then put heavy traffic on our local 101! We will watch closely and keep you up informed just in case any travel plans get altered or if we see some thunderstorm and severe weather developing. Beyond mid week, things look pretty quiet with more sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures as offshore winds return.