Friday morning forecast February 18th

Temperatures are warming further Friday, making the region slightly above normal. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

Northeasterly winds will blow lightly through the morning at sub-advisory levels. Skies will stay mostly sunny, so keep your sunscreen handy.

An upper low passing to the southwest of Point Conception could bring some low clouds and fog to the Central Coast Friday night into early Saturday morning. It will likely be shallow and dense.

Saturday temperatures will change little, but flow will eventually flip onshore by the afternoon, bringing in more cloud cover. Temperatures will begin a cooldown on Sunday.

An trough will work its way south through the Western US early next week. Temperatures will stay below average with many areas in the upper 50s to low 60s. There is a chance of rain Tuesday with some showers lingering into Wednesday.