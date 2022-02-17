Mild end to workweek

Offshore flow across the area will bring a warming trend through Saturday. Expect highs in the low to mid 70s. Breezy Santa Ana winds will continue but weaken through Saturday. A cooling trend will begin Sunday and last through the middle of next week as a cold storm system moves into the region with a chance of showers and low elevation snow by Tuesday.

Temperatures will warm up a few more degrees Friday then cool slightly, especially near the coast Saturday as light onshore flow returns by afternoon. Expect temperatures both these days to be in the upper 60s to mid 70s.

By Sunday most areas will be back to more normal temperatures in the mid to high 60s. Some marine layer stratus will start to return by Saturday, mainly north of Point Conception, then possibly by Sunday in the south.

A cold upper low will move down California Tuesday into Wednesday bringing unsettled weather. There is a chance of rain and mountain snow but amounts would be very small. Similar to the last system the exact path with this one is very much in question and will have a large impact on the resulting weather. High confidence in a very cool pattern early next week, dropping temperatures into the low 60s. By Thursday most of the ensembles show the system moving east of the area followed by dry weather and slowly warming temps into next weekend.