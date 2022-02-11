Warm and sunny weekend ahead

An unseasonably warm weather pattern will continue through the weekend as offshore flow remains in place. Gusty Santa Ana winds will return tonight through Saturday. Much cooler weather is expected next week as a cold storm system arrives Tuesday. There's a chance of light rain and mountain snow Tuesday as well as gusty northerly winds. Dry with near normal temperatures the rest of the week.

A ridge of high pressure is controlling our forecast and this will keep things bright and sunny this weekend. highs will be in the upper 70s to mid 80s. Expect breezy conditions on Saturday with some Santa Ana winds in Ventura County.

On Monday the ridge will break down rapidly as a cold upper low drops of Canada. Gradients will trend strongly onshore resulting in significant cooling for coast and valleys. Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week, with highs getting below normal in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Temperatures will start to rebound as we head towards the end of the week.