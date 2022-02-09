Wednesday morning forecast February 9th

Wednesday will take a little jump up in temperature with more wind in the forecast. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo Counties, and up to the mid 80s for Ventura County.

Between Wednesday and Friday, high temperatures have potential to meet or break records. A ridge of high pressure is moving into Northern California and there is little cold air advection.

Gusty northeasterly winds are triggering advisories until noon for the Ventura County coast and valleys. Gusts will reach up to 40 mph and taper through the morning.

Temperatures will increase by another degree or two Thursday with similar conditions overall. Winds will finally die down on Friday as upper-level support weakens.

The ridge of high pressure will be solidly over California through the weekend, but offshore flow is weakening. There will be a slow decline in temperature with an earlier sea breeze.

For Valentine's Day, temperatures will leap down a bit with the return of onshore flow.