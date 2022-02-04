Friday morning forecast February 4th

Friday morning temperatures are staying chilly, but daytime highs will warm slightly. Many areas are moving into the upper 60s with a few cities reaching the low 70s.

More Santa Ana and Santa Lucia winds will pick up through the morning. Wind advisories in Ventura County will expire at 2:00 pm Saturday. Gusts will reach over 45 mph.

The weekend will continue to be breezy, and we could see another moderate to stronger wind event late Saturday into Sunday morning. A ridge of high pressure will gradually move in, which combined with offshore flow will warm temperatures well into next week.

It is possible that daily temperature records could be broken by the middle of next week with some areas reaching up to the low 80s. Strong winds will likely return Wednesday and Thursday.