Tuesday morning forecast January 25th

Temperatures are a tad cooler Tuesday, staying near to slightly above normal. Most temperatures will be in the mid to upper 60s. With onshore flow, fog is affecting coastal areas, particularly on the Central Coast and Santa Ynez Valley where there is a dense fog advisory until 9:00 am.

Through the day, a trough will move into the Four Corners, which will set us up for more gusty northeasterly winds by the evening. There is a wind advisory for the Ventura County valley and mountain areas from 4:00 pm Tuesday until noon Wednesday with gusts over 45 mph.

Temperatures will warm Wednesday and Thursday with wind activity. With the main energy of the event farther east, winds will not be as strong as the weekend wind storm.

A high surf advisory will expire at 8:00 pm Wednesday for the Central Coast and Ventura County coast. Breaking waves will be up to 12 feet and 8 feet respectively.

At the end of the week, a ridge of pressure will stay to the west of the region and break down. A cutoff low will approach Southern California on Saturday. Temperatures will stay mild.