Monday morning forecast January 24th

Temperatures are in the middle of a slow cooldown Monday, but staying slightly above average. Most of the region will be in the upper 60s to low 70s, with some areas of Ventura County staying in the mid 70s.

There is a high surf advisory on the Central Coast until 8:00 pm Wednesday with breaking waves up to 10 feet and local sets up to 12 feet. A high surf advisory will start on the Ventura County coast at noon, also expiring Wednesday night. Waves will reach 6 to 8 feet.

The ridge of high pressure is sticking stubbornly off the California coast. A trough is beginning to move southeast from the Pacific Northwest and will move through the Great Basin in the evening.

Onshore flow will develop through the day, bringing an overnight marine layer to the Central Coast. It will be shallow, which could make for dense fog on the South Coast.

The trough will move towards the Four Corners region by Tuesday night, returning us to offshore flow and setting up gusty northeasterly winds. Winds will stay Wednesday and temperatures will warm.