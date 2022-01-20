Thursday morning forecast January 20th

Temperatures are jumping a few degrees Thursday, reaching above average everywhere. The Central Coast will be in the low 70s, South Coast in the low 70s, and Ventura County reaching up to the mid 70s.

Santa Ana and Santa Lucia winds will pick up through the first part of the day. There is a wind advisory on the Central Coast until 8:00 am with gusts up to 35 mph. There is also an advisory for all of Ventura County until 3:00 pm with gusts up to 35 mph on the coast and 45 mph inland.

A ridge of high pressure will move into California and stick around the region for a few days. However, an inside slider will move along the border of California and Nevada Friday morning, and our offshore flow will weaken. Temperatures will cool a tad.

By Friday night, that inside slider will reach our border with Arizona and set us up with northeasterly flow and cold air advection. More gusty Santa Ana and Santa Lucia winds will pick up into Saturday. There is already a high wind watch for the Ventura County valleys and mountains.

Winds will weaken Sunday and temperatures will slowly cool through early next week, staying above normal away from the coast.