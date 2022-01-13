Thursday morning forecast January 13th

Temperatures are cooling by 5 to 10 degrees across the region, but staying above normal. The region will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A high surf advisory is lingering on in Ventura County until 9:00 pm. Waves will be between 5 to 8 feet.

An upper low is moving from the southwest of Los Angeles. Skies will be mostly cloudy, but weak offshore flow will stay in place. There's not much temperature change in store for Friday with our area in no man's land between two lows pressure systems and two ridges of high pressure.

By Friday afternoon, offshore flow will increase along with northeasterly winds, possibly triggering wind advisories into Saturday morning. Temperatures will increase a tad.

A little marine layer may sneak back in Monday with offshore flow weakening again. Temperatures will cool slightly. The upper low to the southwest will finally move over the region Monday and Tuesday. Currently, there is a 10 percent chance of rain as it passes by.