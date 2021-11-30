Tuesday morning forecast November 30th

Tuesday temperatures are changing little from Monday. The coast will be in the 70s and inland in the 80s, staying above normal. There is potential to break high temperature records.

The Ventura County coast, and portions of Santa Barbara and Goleta, are waking up to patchy dense fog because of an eddy. There is a dense fog advisory on the Ventura County coast until 8:00 am with visibility reaching under a quarter mile in some areas. Then, skies will clear out. Our region will be between a ridge of high pressure in Northern California and a low over the Baja Peninsula.

By the evening, gusty winds will pick up in the mountains of Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. They will continue to Wednesday morning. Weaker winds will pick up again Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Offshore gradients will weaken Thursday as a low to the south flattens the ridge of high pressure. Daytime highs will begin cooling and the marine layer will make a reappearance by the evening.