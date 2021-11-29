Monday Evening Forecast Nov 29th

Another picture perfect day as high pressure keeps any and all threats for rain well our of our forecast area. As we have seen for the past several weeks, high pressure dominates our weather story. As high pressure weakens, we see the marine layer lingering near the coast. As high pressure strengthens, we see the offshore winds blow the fog away and we then warm up. Right now, high pressure is fairly weak and fog is possible for the overnight hours. Inland areas will stay mostly clear as light offshore winds kick up slightly. Tuesday looks beautiful with mild to warm temperatures and mostly sunny skies.

Looking ahead, high pressure will increase over Central and Southern California by late Tuesday and early Wednesday. This means another round of widespread offshore winds will return with a warm up expected through Thursday. Fortunately, the winds do not appear to be overly strong, but some areas below foothills and canyons could see gusts over 30-mph during the evening and early morning hours. The winds should weaken by Thursday and then more marine layer clouds will likely return as we head in to next weekend. Temperatures will cool, but stay mostly on the mild side despite the extra clouds and cooler sea breeze.