Sunday Evening Forecast Nov 28th

Another beautiful day as mild offshore winds continue to keep us under classic Fall conditions. Highs today remained well above normal and will likely stay that way for Monday. Could see some patchy coastal fog in areas where the offshore winds don't quite reach the coastline. Otherwise expect another sunny gorgeous day with highs in the 70's and even 80's once again.

Looking ahead, mild to moderate offshore winds will come and go next week as we transition in to December. The marine layer will linger near the coast depending on the late night and early morning offshore flow. We don't really see any chance for significant fog coverage, just patchy at best. Look for most areas to see more 70 degree plus days with warming toward mid week when we could see more widespread 80's! Slightly cooler weather will return as we head in next weekend and the marine layer will continue to linger near the coast. As the offshore flow winds ebb and flow, some light patchy fog could occur right along the coast. Still no long range chances for rain seen at this time!