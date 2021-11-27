Saturday Evening Forecast Nov 27th

Another beautiful day as mild offshore winds continue to keep us under classic Fall conditions. Highs today remained well above normal and will likely stay that way for Sunday. This means more Sun splashed 70's and 80's despite some areas being a little on the chilly side early.

Looking ahead, mild to moderate offshore winds will come and go next week as we transition in to December. Look for most areas to see more 70 degree plus days with warming toward mid week when we could see more widespread 80's! Slightly cooler weather will return as we head in next weekend and the marine layer will continue to linger near the coast. As the offshore flow winds ebb and flow, some light patchy fog could occur right along the coast.