Thursday morning forecast November 25th

It's a warm Thanksgiving with temperatures increasing by a few degrees. The coast will be in the 70s and inland in the 70s to low 80s. The morning, though, will start out chilly with temperatures reaching around freezing in the interior valleys of San Luis Obispo County, where there is a freeze warning until 9:00 am.

Northeasterly winds are staying strong across Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties. There is a wind advisory on the Ventura County coast and in the valleys until 6:00 pm with gusts up to 55 mph. The high wind warning in the mountains downgrades to an advisory at 3:00 pm with gusts up to 70 mph.

A red flag warning is in place longer until Friday at 6:00 pm in Ventura County. Relative humidity will reach between 2 to 8 percent in wind-prone areas. Be careful if you are deep frying your turkey!

The ridge of high pressure is building further into Central California Thursday, and will drift to Southern California on Black Friday. With temperatures around 10 degrees above average, leave your jacket at home for holiday shopping!

The ridge will stubbornly stick around through the weekend along with offshore flow, though winds will ease up. The region will stay above normal through the middle of next week.