Thursday Evening Forecast Nov 11th

Flawless Fall weather today as a moderate offshore flow continues to hold firm across Central & Southern California. Temperatures were well above normal with many areas flirting with records. However, Fall heat waves are common and records tend to be pretty high this time of year. Look for the mild Santa Ana winds to continue tonight and in to early Friday. This means more 80's and even 90's are expected. A Wind Advisory for the offshore winds will stay in effect through about 2 pm Friday for portions of Ventura County. Winds could be gusting to above 35 mph below passes, canyons and foothills. Heightened fire concerns will remain in play as well through at least the weekend.

Looking ahead, Fall weather patterns change quickly and this offshore flow will end as we head through the weekend. The winds should be all but gone by late Saturday, but lingering warmth will keeps things balmy right through Sunday. Storms to our north will help to push a stronger onshore flow south and in to Southern California by Monday and Tuesday. This means more clouds and cooler temperatures. In fact, by the middle and second of next week we could actually see below normal conditions with plenty of low clouds as well.