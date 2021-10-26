Tuesday morning forecast October 26th

Temperatures are rising slightly Tuesday as conditions are drying out and clearing up. The region will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

A high surf advisory warning on the Central Coast will expire at 2:00 pm Tuesday, likely downgrading to an advisory with waves up to 20 feet. An advisory across all other coasts will stay in effect until 3:00 AM Wednesday morning following heavy rainfall and strong winds Monday.

Monday's storm system is well outside the region. By dawn, flow will reverse offshore and a ridge of high pressure will begin to build in. Temperatures will rise by 5 to 10 degrees, but still hit below average.

The ridge will continue building Wednesday, but offshore flow will peak. Northerly winds will affect Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Temperatures will raise up another 8 to 12 degrees, swiftly bringing the region above average again. Thursday will stay warm as the ridge peaks and offshore flow remains strong. A weak Santa Ana wind event will pop up as winds turn more northeasterly.

However, temperatures will start to back off slightly Friday with the reversal to onshore flow. There will be weak troughing and more cloud cover through Halloween weekend.